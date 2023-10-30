Previous
View of King’s from Queen’s Road by foxes37
View of King’s from Queen’s Road

Today felt very autumnal, with far more leaves covering the ground than two weeks ago when we were last in this spot.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely composition Lis.
October 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This does look very autumnal.
October 31st, 2023  
