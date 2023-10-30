Sign up
Photo 3940
View of King’s from Queen’s Road
Today felt very autumnal, with far more leaves covering the ground than two weeks ago when we were last in this spot.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
2
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
31st October 2023 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
king’s
,
queen’s
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely composition Lis.
October 31st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This does look very autumnal.
October 31st, 2023
