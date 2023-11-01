Previous
Messing about on the River by foxes37
Photo 3942

Messing about on the River

Not the best day to go punting but the view of the colleges and bridges from the Cam is wonderful.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1080% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise