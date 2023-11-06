Previous
Fancy a Chocolate by foxes37
Fancy a Chocolate

These chocolates are scrumptious. I never buy them because they are ridiculously expensive but when I was teaching a pupil’s mum worked for Hotel Chocolate. You can imagine how delighted I was to receive a huge box as a Christmas gift.
6th November 2023

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
