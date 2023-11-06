Sign up
Fancy a Chocolate
These chocolates are scrumptious. I never buy them because they are ridiculously expensive but when I was teaching a pupil’s mum worked for Hotel Chocolate. You can imagine how delighted I was to receive a huge box as a Christmas gift.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3947
photos
17
followers
7
following
1081% complete
View this month »
Tags
christmas
,
chocolate
