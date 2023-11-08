Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3949
Gloomy November!
I took this today on my way to our village dentist. Very gloomy. I felt even gloomier after paying the hygienist a ridiculous sum of money. I remember the days when a visit to the dentist was free. A long time ago, I know.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3949
photos
17
followers
7
following
1081% complete
View this month »
3942
3943
3944
3945
3946
3947
3948
3949
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
8th November 2023 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dentist
,
november
,
hygienist
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely albeit wet autumnal street view. Home to recover from your dental bill.
November 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close