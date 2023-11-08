Previous
Gloomy November! by foxes37
Photo 3949

Gloomy November!

I took this today on my way to our village dentist. Very gloomy. I felt even gloomier after paying the hygienist a ridiculous sum of money. I remember the days when a visit to the dentist was free. A long time ago, I know.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1081% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely albeit wet autumnal street view. Home to recover from your dental bill.
November 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise