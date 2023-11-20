Previous
Christmas at Glasswells by foxes37
Christmas at Glasswells

We popped into a large furniture shop in Bury St Edmunds this afternoon to be greeted by some friendly bears.
Sue Cooper ace
What a lovely display.
November 20th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Glass wells us STILL there??!!! Wowsers!!!
November 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great fun display.
November 20th, 2023  
