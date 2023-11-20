Sign up
Previous
Photo 3961
Christmas at Glasswells
We popped into a large furniture shop in Bury St Edmunds this afternoon to be greeted by some friendly bears.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
3
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
christmas
,
bears
Sue Cooper
ace
What a lovely display.
November 20th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Glass wells us STILL there??!!! Wowsers!!!
November 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great fun display.
November 20th, 2023
