Photo 3966
Brunch at the Merry Monk
We treated our son and grandson to breakfast at the Merry Monk Isleham this morning. It’s a lovely restaurant but I think Lockdown took its toll so we’re supporting them when we can.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
25th November 2023 11:14am
Tags
restaurant
,
isleham
Susan Wakely
ace
Good to support local businesses.
November 25th, 2023
