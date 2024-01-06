Previous
Witch-hazel by foxes37
Photo 4008

Witch-hazel

Gloomy January is my least favourite month but it does make me appreciate what lies ahead. However, I do enjoy seeing signs of life such as the witch-hazel and the sweet smelling daphnes.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Lis Lapthorn

