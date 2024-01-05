Previous
Dogwood by foxes37
Dogwood

I love the fiery appearance of dogwood in the winter. This was taken at Anglesey Abbey yesterday.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful colors
January 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A vibrant splash of red.
January 5th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
nice colors
January 5th, 2024  
