Photo 4007
Dogwood
I love the fiery appearance of dogwood in the winter. This was taken at Anglesey Abbey yesterday.
5th January 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Views
23
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
4th January 2024 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dogwood
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful colors
January 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A vibrant splash of red.
January 5th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
nice colors
January 5th, 2024
