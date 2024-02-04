Previous
More Houses in the Offing by foxes37
Photo 4037

More Houses in the Offing

It makes me laugh when people go on about the housing shortage. In our area the number of new homes mushrooming is unbelievable. Sadly they are mainly expensive houses unaffordable for the ordinary person.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise