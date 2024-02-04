Sign up
Photo 4037
More Houses in the Offing
It makes me laugh when people go on about the housing shortage. In our area the number of new homes mushrooming is unbelievable. Sadly they are mainly expensive houses unaffordable for the ordinary person.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4030
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
Tags
houses
