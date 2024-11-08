Previous
Killing Time by foxes37
Photo 4315

Killing Time

I always have time to fill on Thursdays after my U3A course and spend it wandering round my favourite shop. I’ve been eyeing these endearing snowmen for the last couple of weeks.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise