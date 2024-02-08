Previous
Most Recent Amaryllis by foxes37
Like many of the 365 community I really love watching my amaryllis plants grow. This is the
latest but there are more to come. I think they are all red.

8th February 2024

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
