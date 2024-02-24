Sign up
Previous
Photo 4057
Regency Bridal Dresses
Jane Austen comes to mind when I look at the middle gown. The Lady Chapel in Ely Cathedral is the perfect location for the display.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
Tags
dresses
,
chapel
,
ely
