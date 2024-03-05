Previous
Just Strolling by foxes37
Just Strolling

My attention was drawn to this collection of flowering shrubs and flowers as I strolled up our Close yesterday afternoon. Worth a snapshot, I thought.
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
