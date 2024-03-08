Previous
Magnifique by foxes37
Photo 4070

Magnifique

Every year I delight in watching the magnolia tree in a neighbouring village come into flower.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise