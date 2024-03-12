Previous
Photinia by foxes37
Photo 4074

Photinia

The red robin alias photinia shrub in our garden is at its very best at the moment. Before long the leaves will have lost their glow and shine so we are appreciating it all the more.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
