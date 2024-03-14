Sign up
Photo 4076
Selfie with Old Friends by our Windmill
It isn’t really our windmill but it’s just outside our house so we feel quite attached
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
photos
18
followers
7
following
1116% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
14th March 2024 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windmill
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. I think that you have every right to claim the windmill as yours.
March 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
