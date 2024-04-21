Sign up
Previous
Photo 4114
Towards the Tower
The tower of Ely Cathedral is in the distance. The phone box is in perfect working order which is unusual as nowadays they have often been converted into something completely different.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Lis Lapthorn
phone
cathedral
box
tower
ely
