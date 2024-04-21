Previous
Towards the Tower by foxes37
Towards the Tower

The tower of Ely Cathedral is in the distance. The phone box is in perfect working order which is unusual as nowadays they have often been converted into something completely different.
21st April 2024

Lis Lapthorn

