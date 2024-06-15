Sign up
Photo 4169
The Day of the Triffids
The hollyhocks are currently out of control. If only they flowered from the top then I could cut them down in stages.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
hollyhocks
,
triffids
