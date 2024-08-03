Previous
From the Bank and From the Punt by foxes37
Photo 4218

From the Bank and From the Punt

I took the top photo from the bank today ( Friday) as we walked along the river Cam behind the colleges. The other photo was taken by my husband whilst being punted down the Cam last week. A delightful spot.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise