shadow or reflection?

Challenged by Jada J. : "I want you to play with shadows. I expect you to get creative with this idea...since it is a little bit of a bland challenge. Have Fun!"

Well, not sure that I played or got creative. Also, not even sure if this should be called a shadow or a reflection! But the leaf touching the table top caught my eye this morning and I thought, "ok, there's my shadow picture."



Not particularly active in photography these days due to everything taking longer with broken wrist. I am happy to report that I am now enjoying an opposable thumb and can actually use both hands to type if a bit awkwardly.



I am enjoying staying in get-pushed challenges though because they are keeping my eyes looking around the world ... as photographers will do. There may even be a slight benefit to just looking rather than snapping five hundred shots, but the jury is out on that.