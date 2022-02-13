Previous
Next
shadow or reflection? by francoise
22 / 365

shadow or reflection?

Challenged by Jada J. : "I want you to play with shadows. I expect you to get creative with this idea...since it is a little bit of a bland challenge. Have Fun!"
Well, not sure that I played or got creative. Also, not even sure if this should be called a shadow or a reflection! But the leaf touching the table top caught my eye this morning and I thought, "ok, there's my shadow picture."

Not particularly active in photography these days due to everything taking longer with broken wrist. I am happy to report that I am now enjoying an opposable thumb and can actually use both hands to type if a bit awkwardly.

I am enjoying staying in get-pushed challenges though because they are keeping my eyes looking around the world ... as photographers will do. There may even be a slight benefit to just looking rather than snapping five hundred shots, but the jury is out on that.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Francoise

ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise