24 / 365
Abstract 1
for get pushed challenge from Laura
@la_photographic
" For your Get Pushed challenge what do you think of abstract kitchen equipment?"
perhaps the least abstract of the offerings
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Tags
get-pushed-500
Francoise
ace
@la_photographic
Here are the stripes of light on the coffeemaker that drew my eye in response to your challenge. I'm fonder of the other two, but this is the Ninja machine!
February 27th, 2022
