63 / 365
still life
now there's a phrase with many possible dimensions
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
2
0
Francoise
ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
3353
photos
104
followers
112
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 project 2022
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
10th April 2022 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2022
katy
ace
l really like how this one almost fills the frame and the low POV Francoise
April 11th, 2022
April 11th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Is this an early morning mirage or is the coffee must be giving you the jitters Francoise? I do like the mug.
April 11th, 2022
April 11th, 2022
