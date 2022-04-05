Previous
Next
afternoon calm by francoise
62 / 365

afternoon calm

5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Francoise

ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Good pottery is always appealing!
April 10th, 2022  
joeyM ace
👌👌👌
April 10th, 2022  
amyK ace
Like the light and shadows
April 10th, 2022  
katy ace
FAV The light and shadows definitely illustrate a sense of calm for this one.
April 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise