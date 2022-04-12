Previous
not a sock by francoise
69 / 365

not a sock

for get-pushed challenge from Kali
@kali66 " how about photographing it [the mug] somewhere it doesnt belong, to provoke a response from the viewer"
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Francoise

@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
Francoise ace
@kali66 this one and the medicine cabinet one were the ones specifically in response to your challenge, but perhaps you're right that the outdoor ones also fit the bill.
April 15th, 2022  
