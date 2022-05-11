Previous
transformation by francoise
98 / 365

transformation

(not a particular mother, child, generation or even family)
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Francoise

@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning.
katy ace
Fabulous light and detail in your photo and a fun message
May 12th, 2022  
