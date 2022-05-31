Sign up
116 / 365
Laurel
31st May 2022
31st May 22
3
2
Francoise
ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
3428
photos
105
followers
109
following
31% complete
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 project 2022
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
29th May 2022 11:21am
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful low-key
June 1st, 2022
Kathy
ace
I like the light coming through the leaves onto the blooms. Lovely
June 1st, 2022
katy
ace
Such a pretty composition and fabulous detail on the flower
June 1st, 2022
