Discuss
Identify a flower
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Francoise
ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
3442
photos
107
followers
110
following
34% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 project 2022
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
5th June 2022 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2022
,
june22words
katy
ace
such a pretty flower and the photo looks even better on black How did you identify it?
June 10th, 2022
Francoise
ace
@grammyn
i looked for it in my book on wild flowers of Tennessee and the southern Appalachians. And lo, there it was! The inset is photo from the book.
June 10th, 2022
