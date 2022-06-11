Sign up
128 / 365
Kiss a flower
these petunias volunteered from last year: I haven't planted anything in my planters this year (yet?)
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
2
1
Francoise
ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
3443
photos
107
followers
110
following
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 project 2022
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
10th June 2022 7:44pm
Exif
30dayswild2022
,
june22words
katy
ace
Not an easy shot to get. I really like it
June 11th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A different selfie. Great pic!
June 11th, 2022
