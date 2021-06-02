Previous
Next
multiflora by francoise
71 / 365

multiflora

considered invasive, beautiful nonetheless. I'm sure there are metaphorical possibilities to expound upon, but have no inclination to write tonight.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Francoise

ace
@francoise
December 2020. Gonna take a short break. Be back in March 2021. November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
More is the pity we won’t be treated to your writing but this is a Fabulous photo that looks like a wild blackberry to me!
June 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise