July 1 words



Dusty / study

Here is a peek into my dusty study, a room in the basement in which I sew, do academic work and play with glitter. It's a fine mess, I know, but no one ever comes in there and so is a sort of private sanctuary in this house full of boys and their toys. Last winter I had the bright idea (truly, I'm not being sarcastic) of buying a small electric heater which meant that I could inhabit the unheated room in the dead of winter as well as the rest of the year. Eventually, we'll take out the loft bed and it will be a full room.



When I was young, a good deal of jocularity surrounded the notion that my cousin J had a "study." His father, who was an academic mathematician/ philosopher had a study, so little J had to have one as well, but where his father had shelves of books, 4 year old J had shelves of toys. I slept in it one Christmas visit, and was thoroughly enchanted by the number and variety of toys there were. I must have thought the thermostat on the wall over the bed was a toy as well, for one night I stood on the bed and turned the dial, thus roasting the entire family and causing an enormous and unexpected middle-of-the-night commotion.



The last few nights I have been dreaming about this cousin, whom I have seen maybe two times in the past 40 years, dreams of sadness and grief. It's very strange when a particular individual makes an appearance multiple times in a row like that. I have a sensation of being sent some message that I am just not yet getting. J's father, my uncle who I did see many times over the years, told me once that the way to make progress on a math problem (or any sort of project) was to revisit it every day, to keep mulling it over and fiddling with it. I guess that is what a study is for. Perhaps if I go there and do that with my dreams about J, I will get the message.

