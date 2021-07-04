July 4 words

On this day of independence, even as the fireworks are shooting off in every direction from the house, I have a confession of dependency to make. I have a favorite pen and cannot bear to write with any other instrument. It is a gel pens with a nice .5 mm tip. I buy them by the dozens. Any other pen feels wrong, although in a pinch, I can certainly handle the even harder- to- find .38 mm pen made by the same company. I could even go so far as to describe these pens as akin to opium, which I have never tried, but which I hear is pretty good stuff. Thus is ended my confession.



