Previous
Next
July 4 words by francoise
91 / 365

July 4 words

On this day of independence, even as the fireworks are shooting off in every direction from the house, I have a confession of dependency to make.  I have a favorite pen and cannot bear to write with any other instrument.    It is a gel pens with a nice .5 mm tip. I buy them by the dozens.  Any other pen feels wrong, although in a pinch, I can certainly handle the even harder- to- find  .38 mm pen made by the same company.  I could even go so far as to describe these pens as akin to opium, which I have never tried, but which I hear is pretty good stuff. Thus is ended my confession.

4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Francoise

ace
@francoise
December 2020. Gonna take a short break. Be back in March 2021. November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
interesting looking flowers. but like you, i do have a special pen which i buy by the dozen -- have one in my purse, in my shopping cart, in my backpacks, so i know i have one somewhere on my person. if i don't have it, i can use a pencil.
July 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise