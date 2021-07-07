July 7 words





More reflections on food: I could give up chocolate. I could give up meat. I could give up chicken. I could give up potatoes. I could give up cakes and pies and puddings and pastries. I could give up rice and bread. I could give up pretty much anything except pasta and cheese. And the combination of the two! All other foods rank below elbow macaroni and cheese. Mac n cheese is the very pinnacle of foods. Ambrosia. I served it at my wedding. I request it on my birthday. I make it at Christmas. I make it for celebrations. I make it for consolation in times of trouble.



As I was writing that last paragraph, however, I started thinking. I realized that I would never even consider putting fruits or vegetables into a list of candidates for sacrifice. No way! So maybe this ranking of foods will not hold water. I'm fully aware that it's not only unnecessary, but also contrary to my most firmly held tenet of good nutrition, namely that variety is what matters most. I know, I know. But macaroni and cheese still holds a special place in my heart.