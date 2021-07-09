July 9 words

The eyes. They see. One cannot wander in my part of the world without seeing the slow death of many trees, the oaks in particular. Yet when I talk about it, people have not noticed (except for one friend, the one who always knows everything already. She said, "I know."). I've written on this sad subject here on 365 already. I'm not feeling the raw pain anymore. All that talking to everyone really helped. I have to say that I've actually been enjoying how my friends and family respond completely in their own beloved characters. The responses have ranged from advice to deliberately think about other things, advice to contact governmental authorities, advice to research on the internet, advice to consult academic foresters. One thought I should remember that a dead tree feeds ongoing life. Another thought I should do a documentary photography series. I thought about that one. I thought today that I should go out and take one photo for today's picture. But I can't bring myself to do it. The idea reminds me of a series of selfies I saw once taken by a young woman dying of beast cancer. So I just use my eyes. I wish they weren't seeing what they see.