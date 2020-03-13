Previous
Next
Dog by francoise
Photo 529

Dog

For get-pushed challenge from Val Petersen to try the Ventosa technique
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Francoise

ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
144% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Francoise ace
@valpetersen this was fun; though I didn't remember to get around to trying it until pretty late in the week. I might try some more, though. This was my favorite.
March 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise