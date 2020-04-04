Previous
04cherry by francoise
Photo 536

04cherry

For get-pushed challenge from Kali, I am trying to produce diptychs in the style of Stephen McMennamy

https://www.iloboyou.com/surreal-photos-stephen-mcmennamy/
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Francoise

Francoise ace
@kali66 still having fun with this...
April 5th, 2020  
