Photo 537
Tidied up
For get-pushed challenge from Jacqueline "How about your take on the work of
Ursus Wehrli
https://www.demilked.com/tidying-up-art-ursus-wehrli/
?"
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Francoise
ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
Photo Details
Album
other
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
5th April 2020 12:13pm
Tags
get-pushed-402
Francoise
ace
@jacqbb
Here's one. I'm working on a rearrangement one, but WOW is it a lot of work. This was quick and fun, though (don't look too closely).
April 8th, 2020
