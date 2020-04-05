Previous
Tidied up by francoise
Photo 537

Tidied up

For get-pushed challenge from Jacqueline "How about your take on the work of
Ursus Wehrli https://www.demilked.com/tidying-up-art-ursus-wehrli/ ?"
5th April 2020

Francoise

ace
@francoise
Francoise ace
@jacqbb Here's one. I'm working on a rearrangement one, but WOW is it a lot of work. This was quick and fun, though (don't look too closely).
April 8th, 2020  
