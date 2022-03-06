Previous
veiled thinker by francoise
Photo 642

veiled thinker

contemplating what? whether she should have cleaned the mirror before taking a photograph? the relentless passing of time? the joy of a removable cast?
Taken for get-pushed challenge from Northy to "do something with mirrors"
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Francoise

@francoise
Photo Details

Francoise ace
@northy here it is, in under the wire...
March 6th, 2022  
JackieR ace
How're you doing??? Love the narrative ( could tag fiveplustwo-frsme)
March 6th, 2022  
