Photo 642
veiled thinker
contemplating what? whether she should have cleaned the mirror before taking a photograph? the relentless passing of time? the joy of a removable cast?
Taken for get-pushed challenge from Northy to "do something with mirrors"
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
2
0
Francoise
ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
3314
photos
103
followers
112
following
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
642
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
other
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
6th March 2022 3:51pm
Tags
get-pushed-501
Francoise
ace
@northy
here it is, in under the wire...
March 6th, 2022
JackieR
ace
How're you doing??? Love the narrative ( could tag fiveplustwo-frsme)
March 6th, 2022
