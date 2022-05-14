Previous
Next
whale watching by francoise
Photo 649

whale watching

for get-pushed challenge from April @aecasey to do a silhouette. We were at the aquarium in Chicago.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Francoise

ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
177% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Francoise ace
@aecasey here is another silhouette. I had the best luck when I took pictures against light from window. Interesting that I had no success outdoors.
May 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise