136 / 365
“Mingle on Main”
“Mingle on Main” Saxonburg, Pennsylvania
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Mark St Clair
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8 & 13 when I...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
16th May 2024 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
vintage
,
car
,
friends
,
festival
,
evening
,
classic
,
monthly
