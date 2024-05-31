Sign up
150 / 365
150 / 365
The struggle
My little guy has been part of the family for almost 15 years. He is starting to show his age. He can’t hear anymore and has lost pep in his steps. I take each day as a blessing. Truly he is one with our family.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8 & 13 when I...
188
photos
66
followers
113
following
41% complete
View this month »
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He is so cute, its hard watching them age
May 31st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
His is so cute and he does not look his age. Wishing him the very best.
May 31st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
May 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Adorable little fellow, enjoy his company as long as you can.
May 31st, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
@365projectorgchristine
@corinnec
@pdulis
@ludwigsdiana
thank you everybody! Very much appreciated
May 31st, 2024
