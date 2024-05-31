Previous
The struggle by frodob
150 / 365

The struggle

My little guy has been part of the family for almost 15 years. He is starting to show his age. He can’t hear anymore and has lost pep in his steps. I take each day as a blessing. Truly he is one with our family.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8 & 13 when I...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
He is so cute, its hard watching them age
May 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
His is so cute and he does not look his age. Wishing him the very best.
May 31st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
May 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Adorable little fellow, enjoy his company as long as you can.
May 31st, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
@365projectorgchristine @corinnec @pdulis @ludwigsdiana thank you everybody! Very much appreciated
May 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise