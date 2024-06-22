Sign up
171 / 365
The Calm After The Storm
Shot this walking out of the office after a strong storm
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my cameras with me, I rely on...
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
rain
,
storm
gloria jones
ace
Glorious.
June 22nd, 2024
Christina
ace
Lovely and dramatic
June 22nd, 2024
