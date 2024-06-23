Previous
Cool breeze off the lake tonight by frodob
172 / 365

Cool breeze off the lake tonight

Lake Minneola - Clermont Florida
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my cameras with me, I rely on...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Really gorgeous!
June 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise