Previous
7 / 365
Retro building B&W
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
2
1
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III.
11
2
1
Black and White
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
25th June 2024 9:31am
b&w
,
vintage
,
street
,
windows
,
architecture
,
retro
Wendy
ace
Nice tones. Well done. Fav
June 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with great shapes and tones.
June 27th, 2024
