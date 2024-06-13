Sign up
1 / 365
Snake plant
Trying to capture the shading and texture in B&W
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
2
2
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my cameras with me, I rely on...
202
photos
77
followers
126
following
1
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
13th June 2024 9:39am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Lovely patterns and tones.
June 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very nice! I looked for a snake plant the other day. They seem to be out of them around here.
June 13th, 2024
