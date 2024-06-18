Sign up
167 / 365
Let’s Watch The Sunset
Lake Minneola - Clermont Florida
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my cameras with me, I rely on...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
15th June 2024 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
pier
,
florida
,
dock
,
clermont
,
minneola
Susan Klassen
ace
Fantastic capture! Lovely light shining on the pier.
June 18th, 2024
