My neighborhood version of Lombard Street
170 / 365

My neighborhood version of Lombard Street

Lombard Street, nestled in the heart of San Francisco, holds the distinction of being one of the most winding streets in all of America. It’s a frequent highlight on numerous sightseeing tours, captivating visitors with its unique design. The street is characterized by its steep incline and a series of sharp curves, ingeniously designed as a switchback to navigate the precipitous one-way hill.

Interestingly, there’s a sidewalk in our neighborhood that evokes memories of Lombard Street. Its familiar twists and turns serve as a charming local reminder of that iconic San Francisco landmark
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my cameras with me, I rely on...
Mags ace
A lovely curvy capture! Didn't Bill Cosby do a comedy routine about Lombard Street?
June 21st, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
@marlboromaam lol... he did, but flowers were planted here for different reasons! :)
June 21st, 2024  
