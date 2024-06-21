My neighborhood version of Lombard Street

Lombard Street, nestled in the heart of San Francisco, holds the distinction of being one of the most winding streets in all of America. It’s a frequent highlight on numerous sightseeing tours, captivating visitors with its unique design. The street is characterized by its steep incline and a series of sharp curves, ingeniously designed as a switchback to navigate the precipitous one-way hill.



Interestingly, there’s a sidewalk in our neighborhood that evokes memories of Lombard Street. Its familiar twists and turns serve as a charming local reminder of that iconic San Francisco landmark