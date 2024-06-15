Sign up
164 / 365
Peeling Off The Years
The annual shedding of the crepe myrtle bark.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Mark St Clair
@frodob
I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
14th June 2024 6:54am
Tags
tree
,
bark
,
crepe
,
myrtle
