165 / 365
Let Me Shower You With Flowers
Pink Crepe Myrtle flowers that fell on the sidewalk after a heavy thunderstorm this afternoon in Central Florida.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
1
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my cameras with me, I rely on...
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
rain
,
sidewalk
,
florida
,
crepe
,
thunderstorm
,
myrtles
