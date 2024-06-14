Sign up
163 / 365
Tailgate
This American white ibis was following me on my walk this morning
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my cameras with me, I rely on...
203
photos
77
followers
126
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th June 2024 6:45am
PhotoCrazy
ace
Haha, nice!
June 14th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
👌❤️
June 14th, 2024
