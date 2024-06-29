Previous
Hurricane Blown Tree by frodob
Hurricane Blown Tree

Mascotte, Florida - Hwy 50

This tree has continued to grow after being blown over during one of our hurricanes. As of last night, it looks like a possible hurricane could be heading our way from the Caribbean.
29th June 2024

Mark St Clair

@frodob
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely and works well in B&amp;W. Stay safe.
June 29th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great shot, keep your head down!
June 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous shape! Hope you stay safe.
June 29th, 2024  
