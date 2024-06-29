Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Hurricane Blown Tree
Mascotte, Florida - Hwy 50
This tree has continued to grow after being blown over during one of our hurricanes. As of last night, it looks like a possible hurricane could be heading our way from the Caribbean.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
3
2
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my cameras with me, I...
225
photos
95
followers
162
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
29th June 2024 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
florida
,
mascotte
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely and works well in B&W. Stay safe.
June 29th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great shot, keep your head down!
June 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous shape! Hope you stay safe.
June 29th, 2024
